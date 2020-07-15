Posted on by

Wednesday Farmers Market vendor list


Submitted article

Bob Lehnert’s brats are available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market.

Courtesy photo

Tax Day 2020 at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market, time to get your LOCAL on!

This venue is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. As our Ohio produce season progresses, the Wednesday market can serve as your LOCAL mid-week source for fresh produce.

Vendors stating they plan on attending and the items they expect to have today include:

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): green beans , green onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red and Yukon gold potatoes, cucumbers, assorted baked goods.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

B.Y.E. Gardens (Brian & Elaine Yoder): tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions and NEW FACE MASKS for adults and children.

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): seasonal produce and an assortment of flowers and flowering vines to plant OR hang in your yard.

