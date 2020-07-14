New Holland resident suffers gunshot wound in shooting

A New Holland resident was one of two individuals who suffered a gunshot wound during a reported shooting late Sunday night in the area of the Deer Creek Dam (near the U.S. Army Corp of Engineer’s Office).

The shooting was first reported at around 11:57 p.m. to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, medics from (WADES) Williamsport and Deer Creek Emergency Services, and fire personnel from New Holland responded to the scene.

Once deputies arrived, they found 28-year-old Brooke E. Ingland, of New Holland, with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Ingland was treated by WADES EMS and flown from the scene by MedFlight to a Columbus hospital.

A short time after this incident, Madison County deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station in Mt. Sterling following a report of a male with a gunshot wound in his left leg. The male, identified as 28-year-old Shane L. Murphy out of Columbus, was transported to the hospital by Tri County Fire and EMS.

During the investigation, detectives learned that both Ingland’s and Murphy’s injuries were sustained as a result of the same incident that occurred in Pickaway County, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

It was also determined that both Ingland and Murphy were familiar with each other. No updates were provided on the conditions of Ingland and Murphy.

Deputies and detectives from Pickaway County have been completing search warrants and interviews with involved parties and witnesses to the shooting as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or tips on this incident is asked to call the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.

Two individuals reportedly shot during incident near Deer Creek Dam