Weekend event sees adoption of 27 cats

During the “Empty the Shelters” event, 27 cats were adopted from the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) although many more await their “furever” homes.

“Empty the Shelters” is a reduced adoption event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Essentially, shelters that take part in the program can offer reduced adoption fees of $25, and Bissell will pay the remainder of the fee. This allows animals to be adopted out while ensuring shelters still receive the funding that went into caring for the animals.

Although the event takes place nationwide between July 10-12, FRHS held the event locally last Friday and Saturday.

“We sincerely thank Bissell Pet Foundation for making the adoption event possible. Without them, we would not have been able to reduce the fees,” said FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams.

While 27 cats were adopted out in total, 16 of those cats were adopted out within the first hour of the event.

“I think the Empty the Shelters went fairly well,” explained Adams.

Adopters included more than just Fayette County residents. Families traveled from Wilmington, Yellow Springs, Greenfield, Leesburg, Athens and Columbus to adopt from FRHS during the event. Although a large number of animals found homes, there are many more available for those looking for furry family members.

“We have 27 available for adoption on-site and off-site, 26 in the process to become available, and 30 in foster care waiting for space to come into our facility,” explained Adams. “We have around 80 on a waiting list as well, where people have strays or need to surrender an animal for whatever circumstances.”

In the month of June, FRHS took in 186 animals.

“Kitten season is still going. We have an influx of kittens coming in,” said Adams. “We go through between 500 and 800 pounds of scoopable cat litter per month.”

As FRHS is going through a large amount of litter, donations of scoopable cat litter are always appreciated, according to Adams.

So far this year, FRHS has had 718 adoptions even with the current situation arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Precautions are in place to assist with maintaining a healthy environment for all involved, including during “Empty the Shelters.”

“Although we had an abundant amount of visitors during the two-day event, we were sure to enforce all social distancing rules,” said Adams. “Staff wore masks, and visitors were required to utilize the handwashing station prior to entering the facility.”

The handwashing station is located outside the doors leading into FRHS.

For more information on FRHS, please follow its Facebook page, “Fayette Regional Humane Society,” or visit its website, www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/.

"Dogget" was adopted by a family from Columbus after they traveled to the Fayette Regional Humane Society during the nationwide "Empty the Shelters" adoption event. The adoption event was courtesy of the Bissell Pet Foundation which covers a large portion of adoption costs so participating shelters can reduce fees for animals in their care.