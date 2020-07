Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of Sept. 26, 2019

Discover Bank, 6500 New Albany Road, New Albany v. Audra Althouse, 219 Forest St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,993.86, judgment date of April 15 of 2020, .

Filed date of Sept. 25, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, California v. Rita Putney, 9980 New Martinsburg Road, Leesburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,251.34, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, for: Putney.

Filed date of Sept. 23, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Justin Boyer, 1584 Barbara Lane N.E. , cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $4,164.76, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, for: Boyer.

Citibank, 701 E. 60th St. N., Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Matthew Pollard, 4071 State Route 38 N.E., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,387.54, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, for: Pollard.

Citibank, 701 E. 60th St. N., Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Matthew Pollard, 4071 State Route 38 N.E., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,082.13, judgment date of April 15 of 2020, for: Pollard.

Citibank, 701 E. 60th St. N., Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Tamara Merriman, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $4,795.92, judgment date of April 15 of 2020, for: Merriman.

Portfolio Recovery Association Llc, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Santiago Lopez, 820 Highland Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $4,226.88, judgment date of April 29 of 2020, for: Lopez.

Filed date of Sept. 17, 2019

City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St. v. Heather Gray, 1025 Dayton Ave., cause of action: small claim, claims amount of $351.73, judgment date of April 23 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of Sept. 4, 2019

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Tellea Tinkham, 820 Highland Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $4,772.19, judgment date of April 29 of 2020, for: Tinkham.