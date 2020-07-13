FCSO investigates two weekend armed robberies

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potentially-connected armed robberies that occurred over the weekend in the northern part of the county.

On Saturday at 9:39 p.m., the clerk at Midway Sunoco, located at 13458 State Route 38 NE in Paint Township, reported that an unknown subject wearing a face covering entered the business, brandished what was believed to be a firearm and demanded money from the clerk, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The clerk complied and the assailant fled the business on foot.

On Sunday at 5:46 a.m., the clerk at the Shell Station, located at 220 State St. in the Village of Jeffersonville, reported that an unknown subject wearing a face covering entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. Stanforth said the clerk complied and the assailant fled the business on foot.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Sheriff’s detectives are currently investigating both crimes and believe that the incidents are connected. Anyone with information concerning these incidents is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170 or email Det. Sgt. Chuck Kyle at charles.kyle@fayette-co-oh.com.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_star2-u3164-1-1-2.jpg