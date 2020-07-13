AAA: Pump prices rise in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents higher this week at $2.183 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

States in the Great Lakes and Central region mostly saw prices move upward this week. Indiana (+11 cents) and Michigan (+9 cents) had the highest increases in the country, and Ohio (+4 cents) and Illinois (+4 cents) also land on the top 10 list for largest increases. All other states in the region saw pump price increases of only a few cents, if at all.

Even with the increases, motorists in the region are paying 50 to 75 cents less a gallon to fill up compared to last July. Illinois (-76 cents), Indiana (-69 cents), Michigan (-69 cents) and Ohio (-68 cents) have among the largest year-over-year differences in the country.

With a 2-million-barrel draw, the region saw inventory decrease for a third week in a row down to 50.6 million barrels. This drops total stock levels to not only the lowest measurement of the year, but the lowest since December 2019, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. If stock levels continue to push lower, the region can expect to see incremental price changes at the pump.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.183

Average price during the week of July 6, 2020 $2.139

Average price during the week of July 15, 2019 $2.796

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.261 Athens

$2.122 Chillicothe

$2.044 Columbiana

$2.242 East Liverpool

$2.210 Gallipolis

$2.283 Hillsboro

$2.065 Ironton

$2.031 Jackson

$2.240 Logan

$2.292 Marietta

$2.048 Portsmouth

$2.248 Steubenville

$2.248 Washington Court House

$2.224 Waverly

On the National Front

Gasoline demand increased on the week to the highest level (8.7 million b/d) since March as stocks decreased, but the combination wasn’t enough to significantly impact gas price averages across the country. On the week, the national gas price average only increased one penny to land at $2.19. That is nine cents more than last month and nearly 60 cents less than a year ago.

EIA data show gasoline demand and supply have been on a roller coaster ride, largely as motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information. From May to early July in 2019, gasoline demand averaged 9.5 million b/d. For the same time period this year, demand is measuring at 8 million b/d while gasoline stocks sit, on average, at a 24-million-barrel surplus. The low demand and high supply are keeping gas prices relatively cheap for the summertime.

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 93 cents to settle at $40.55 per barrel. Domestic crude prices were volatile last week after the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories increased by 5.7 million barrels to 539.2 million. Increasing crude stocks could mean that crude production is still too high given where demand is currently.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

