County sees increase in active COVID-19 cases

Over the past few days there has been an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

FCPH reported Friday there were four new confirmed active cases for a total of nine and 17 new individuals are being monitored for the virus. “Monitored individuals” are in isolation or quarantined, monitored by FCPH.

The health department encouraged community members to be safe when traveling, as many areas are reporting increased COVID-19 activity. Several counties in Ohio have mandated the use of cloth facial coverings in public. One neighboring county — Pickaway — was at a Level 3 (the second-highest level) Friday on Ohio’s map of County Risk Level Alerts.

Fayette County was at the lowest level, Level 1, which per the Ohio COVID-19 risk level guidelines, indicates that there is active exposure and spread.

The Clinton County Health District announced Friday morning the first death of a Clinton County resident who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Wilmington News Journal.

This patient was a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and would like to extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “This disease has affected our entire community and we continue to work tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19. Out of respect for privacy of this patient’s family, we will not be releasing any additional information.”

Fayette County has had a cumulative total of 57 cases with 48 recovered and zero deaths. One individual in the county was hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

For more information on COVID-19 in Ohio visit the Ohio Department of Health website www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The Ohio Department of Health updates confirmed cases at 2 p.m. daily.

