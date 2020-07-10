WCSO: Murder suspect on the run

LEBANON, Ohio — Police in Warren County are seeking an alleged murder suspect.

On Monday at 8:23 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a deceased male at 9852 Dartmouth Way, Loveland. The death has been ruled a homicide, according to a news release from the WCSO.

The name of the victim will not be released until proper notification can be made.

On Friday, July 9, the Sheriff’s Office filed a murder warrant for the arrest of the victim’s wife, Stormy Daniele Nicole Delehanty, 28.

Delehanty is driving a white 2010 Mazda 6 with Kentucky registration 899YJS. Delehanty has fled the area; her last known location was in the state of Utah on July 9th, the WCSO stated.

She is 5’4” and 125 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delehanty is requested to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525.

Delehanty https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_S.-Delehanty.jpg Delehanty