Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Elva J. Hamilton, Morrow, Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $235, upon motion of the State, charge amended from OVI to physical control, defendant pled guilty per agreement, sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 180 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, terminate administrative license suspension, vehicle impound ordered released.

Elva J. Hamilton, Morrow, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Mason K. Moore, 2242 Greenfield-Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breath/low, case dismissed per agreement.

Mason K. Moore, 2242 Greenfield-Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, fine $450, court costs $180, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years, 3 day residential treatment program completed by July 1, 2020, privileges okay.

Mason K. Moore, 2242 Greenfield-Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, violation of equipment regulation, case dismissed per agreement.

Michael A. Terry Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $117, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher Chang, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Richard M. Gelfand Jr., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Salimata Diallo, Columbus, Ohio, 99/70 speed, fine $25, court costs $135, fine of $25 and costs.

Benjamin K. Stockton, 8416 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, suspend $150 of fine if defendant gets license within 6 months.

Benjamin K. Stockton, 8416 US 62 NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Terry L. Pinkerton, Greenfield, Ohio, physical control, fine $350, court costs $180, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days jail suspended, 3-day driver intervention program, 0perator’s license suspended for 1 year from November 17, 2019, driving privileges okay for occupational only.

Terry L. Pinkerton, Greenfield, Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed per agreement.

Terry L. Pinkerton, Greenfield, Ohio, right side of the road, case dismissed per agreement.

Alexander I. Nicholson, 338 Hickory Lane, Washington C.H., Ohio, 57/55 speed, fine $50, court costs $145, upon motion of the State of Ohio, speed amended from 69/55, defendant fined $50 and court costs, zero points ordered.

James Miller, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Shelby R. Chinappi, Rochester, New York, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Victoria J. Henkel, Laurelville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Faty Ly, Dayton, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Blaine Cohick, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cedric X. Louit, Loveland, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Austin D. Niese, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Bloomingburg)

Armando J. Lopez Hernandez, Bloomingburg, Ohio, backing violation, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

State of Ohio (Sheriff)

Destini L. Patterson, Columbus, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $257, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspended, probation for 2 years, pay any restitution, stay out of Tommy Hilfiger’s.

Destini L. Patterson, Columbus, Ohio, criminal damaging, fine $100, court costs $148, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Donald K. Dillon, 646 Oakland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, fine $150, court costs $155, suspend fine if defendant obtains operator’s license by March 1, 2020.

Donald K. Dillon, 646 Oakland Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $100, court costs $121, $100 fine and cost.

Peggy Reber, 1003 Briar Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, $25 of fine suspended if paid within 60 days.