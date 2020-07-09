Farmers Market has picnic supplies

Yes, it is a hot July. Some truly enjoy the heat and are not bothered by it (yet). Others are perhaps becoming accustomed to it, as the need to complete outdoor activities, including farming, does not cease with high heat and humidity.

Many are probably making accommodations, such as getting outdoor duties done earlier in the morning/later in the evening, and heading out of the sun for short periods to cool off. Some jobs, such as washing a car or watering the flowers are cooler tasks by their nature. Of course, it may just be too hot for some and everyone must pay attention to health advisories and suggestions for staying hydrating (see Ms. Brinkman’s July 7 article in the Record-Herald).

Even with the heat, there are some great places nearby to enjoy and celebrate the outdoors. Our surrounding counties — Madison, Pickaway, Highland, Green, Ross and Clinton —all have at least one state park, and these parks offer opportunities for walks, wildlife and bird watching, water sports, and picnics. At one of these parks during a morning kayaking trip this week, we were treated with quite a bird show – a lone kingfisher, chattering on the wing; five white egrets wading thigh deep in the shallow edges of the lake; a pair of cinnamon teals eating some vegetation as if it were the best food they’d had in ages; Canadian goose families, blue heron and cormorants. There was only one other person in the whole park, and it was a beautiful morning.

It is the season of picnics, too, which can simply mean, “eating outside!” While we don’t often think about breakfast picnics, there is no reason to exclude this meal, whether a traditional breakfast or beloved leftovers. And, while picnics traditionally include some sort of grilled meat, this is the perfect month for cold foods, including salads (lettuce or potato or fruit), cold cut meats and cheese and a good bread. Some of the foods which are delicious prepared and served cold are now available at the market; look for lettuce, onions, cabbage for slaw, potatoes, hot house tomatoes and snap peas. Simple foods often taste the best, and simplicity and eating outdoors go hand in hand.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and E. East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Annual and perennial flowers for butterflies and beauty. Lemon grass. Homemade sourdough crackers (“everything,” garlic/turmeric, rosemary, jalapeno/cumin, poppyseed). Homemade baklava with farm honey. Beeswax hand and cuticle creams, lip balms, and natural insect repellent. Catnip and seasonal produce.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): featuring healthy, limited ingredient cookies and treats for your 4 legged friends.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): Green onions, new green beans, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, red and Yukon Gold potatoes, and spinach. Iced sugar cookies, banana bread and zucchini bread.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Local honey. Assorted small fruit pies (peach, apple, blackberry, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and blueberry), Pecan sticky buns, cinnamon rolls, iced sugar cookies, oatmeal cookies, and cinni mini’s. The Jam Man – limited assortment of jams and jellies.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134 – make advance orders before 5 p.m. Thursday): Artisan bread, muffins.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions and other seasonal produce. Call Elaine @740-606-6333 to place special orders.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Face masks for adults and children, crocheted baby blankets, hats and washcloths, flannel burp cloths and teething toys, crochet pot scrubbers and dish cloths, coasters and wax melts (over 60 scents available).

