‘Art on the Square’ canceled for safety reasons

“Art on the Square” (AOTS) in Washington Court House was recently canceled by organizers who said they wished to not put anyone at risk who wanted to help or attend.

AOTS is a summer art show where local artists and community members spend the day showcasing their artistic abilities painting mural-sized canvases, and is supported by grants as well as local business and individual donations that started in 2017. These canvases have since been displayed in various places, including at the Farmers’ Market and around town.

City of Washington Court House Economic Development Director Chelsie Baker said on Wednesday via email that the decision was made after much discussion about the event.

“The committee finally made the decision to cancel after a few weeks of discussing the pros and cons, and evaluating all risks involved,” Baker said. “With the event only a month out — and already having busy schedules — the committee members thought it’d be the best decision financially, to put our efforts toward Art on the Square 2021. At the end of the day, we are just a group of busy women who have full-time jobs, families, etc. We host this event because we love our community, art, and bringing people together. We do not want to do anything that could potentially put any of our group members, volunteers or participants at risk.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_20190810_110333.jpg