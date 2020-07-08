Non-profit holds banner dedication

Local non-profit “Hearts Hands Home” held a dedication ceremony on Saturday for the military banners it placed downtown.

“Hearts Hands Homes” is the local chapter of a national organization, “Blue Star Mothers of America.” The chapter began last July.

The military banners that can now be seen throughout downtown Washington Court House were covered in cost by donations and two fundraisers the chapter held. According to the chapter president, Mindy Wilson, they will also cover the cost to store and clean the banners as they will only be hung from April to November each year.

“The dedication ceremony was such a moving and humble affair,” explained Wilson. “We had several of our veterans attend or their family members. We were fortunate to have Everhart and Morrison from Flags over Fayette to join us in the reading of the banners.”

Flags over Fayette is another local non-profit that began last year. The group promotes patriotism and donates funds to local groups that assist veterans. This year, “Hearts Hands Home” was chosen as one of its beneficiaries. For more information, please visit its Facebook page, “Flags Over Fayette – Public.”

Also in attendance at the dedication ceremony was the local VFW Riders Post 3762.

VFW Riders Post 3762 is another local non-profit that undertakes several fundraisers to assist the community and surrounding areas in various ways. For more information, please visit its Facebook page, “VFW Riders Post 3762.”

According to Wilson, those in attendance came to support herself and the other “Hearts Hands Home” members present: secretary Mary Cockerill and financial secretary Teresa Fraley.

“We have received several donations and requests for banners by so many in our community,” explained Wilson. “The ladies and I are honored to be a part of our Military Tribute Banner project here in Washington Court House.”

For updates from the chapter, follow its Facebook page, “Hearts Hands Home Blue Star Mothers.” Donation proposals, addresses for military care packages, and membership requests can be emailed to Wilson at mindylwilson315@yahoo.com.

