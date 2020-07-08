Civil Legal News

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of April 30

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Kristopher Riley, 814 Church St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $5,267.20.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Carrie Johnson, 5452 Jones Road N.E., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $4,397.46.

Filed date of April 29

Ford Motor Credit Company Llc, Mesa, Arizona v. Jamie Greene, 723 South St., Greenfield, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $5,226.38.

Unifund Ccr, Llc, Cincinnati v. Kyle Maddux, 816 Riverbirch Road, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $854.80.

Filed date of April 23

Regional Acceptance Corp., 1424 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville, North Carolina v. Jessica Tennison (552 Waverly Ave.) and Kyle Tennison (726 Aspen Road), cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $11,985.43.

Filed date of April 21

Jefferson Capital Systems, 16 Mcleland Road, St. Cloud, Minnesota v. Gerald Mcpeek, 518 5th St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,646.70.

Jayson Gordon, 115 Fruithill Drive, Chillicothe v. Michael Benniger and Max Lyons, 9660 Staunton Sugar Grove, cause of action: forcible entry and detainer, claims amount of $15,000.

Jayson Gordon, 115 Fruithill Drive, Chillicothe v. all other occupants of 966 Staunton Sugar Grove, cause of action: forcible entry and detainer, claims amount of $15,000.

Filed date of April 20

Ford Motor Credit Co. Llc, Mesa, Arizona v. Shawn Stephenson, 3445 US Highway 35 N.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $14,868.63.

Filed date of April 17

Kmg Prestige Dba, Washington Court House Apartments, 861 Kohler Drive v. Robert Daniels and all other occupants, 898 Davis Court, cause of action: forcible entry and detainer.

Filed date of April 15

Absolute Resolutions Investments, Buffalo, West Virginia v. Ron Jones, 707 Washington Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $807.78.

Citibank, 5800 S. Corporate Place, Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Amy Vincent, 195 Bloomingburg New Holland, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,056.70.

Filed date of April 13

Marjorie and Ben See, 541 High St. v. Gloria Vandemark, 527 Eastern Ave., cause of action: forcible entry and detainer, claims amount of $15,000.

Bloomingburg Mhp, 71 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg v. Ladonna Kirk and all other occupants, 71 Biddle Blvd. Lot 46, Bloomingburg, cause of action: forcible entry and detainer, claims amount of $15,000.

Filed date of April 9, 2020

Ford Motor Credit Co. Llc, PO Box 6508, Mesa, Arizona v. Deborah (154 Muirwood Drive, Mount Sterling) and Hayley Grim (222 N. 2nd St.), cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $8,139.77.

Cavalry Spv, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Ross Lawson,, 1262 Flakes Ford Road S.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,759.02.

Filed date of April 3, 2020

Inifund Ccr, Llc, 10625 Techwoods Circle, Cincinnati v. Sandra Blake, 61 N. Main St., Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,221.86.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Isaac Mick, 2182 Mark Road, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $750.

Synchrony Bank, 170 Election Road Suite 125, Draper, Utah v. Sara Johnson, 524 S. Main St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,845.11.

Unifund Ccr, Llc, 10625 Techwoods Circle, Cincinnati v. Lori Picklesimer, 738 W. Elm St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,835.66.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Joshua Mcneil, 1140 E. Paint St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,055.

Universal 1 Credit Union, 2450 Esquire Drive, Beavercreek v. Patricia and Paul Knorr, 2599 Bogus Road S.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,769.55.