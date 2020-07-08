Wednesday Farmers Market is a ‘cash-only’ market

The Wednesday edition of the Fayette County Farmers Market is located in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H. and it runs from 3 to 6 p.m. This venue is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.
Vendors stating they plan on attending this week and the items they expect to bring include:
King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): green beans, green onions, zucchini, cucumbers, red potatoes & Yukon Gold potatoes and baked goods.
Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats great for grilling.
Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): seasonal produce and an assortment of potted flowers.