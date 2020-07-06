Museum to remain closed for season

The Fayette County Historical Society Museum in Washington C.H. will remained closed for the 2020 season.

Members of the Fayette County Historical Society recently met to discuss the possibility of reopening this year. The decision to remain closed was made after careful consideration.

Considerations taken into account include COVID-19 restrictions as well as improvement projects that are taking place at the museum.

According to the historical society Facebook page, planned improvements include the painting of the Sharp House exterior and putting in a brand new driveway turnabout, as well as the completion of the carriage house research library.

Members of the historical society are excited about the improvement projects and are looking forward to a grand re-opening for the 2021 season.

Along with improvement projects to the museum, the historical society’s website, www.fayette-co-oh.com/history/museum.php, and Facebook page, “Fayette County Ohio Historical Society,” are being updated and used to share information with the community.

Part of the information being shared virtually is “Fayette County fun facts.”

There has not been a decision made yet as to whether the Christmas Cookie Sale will be happening this year. More information will be shared at a later time.

There are items still available for sale through the museum store. For additional information on these items, please email fayettecountyhistory@gmail.com or call 740-335-2953.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_museum.jpg