Reduced adoption rates this weekend

This weekend is the “Empty the Shelters” program sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, and the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) will be taking part.

According to a press release from Bissell Pet Foundation, “since the program began in 2016, ‘Empty the Shelters’ has found homes for 37,394 pets and counting. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, 6,231 pets were adopted during two ETS events executed by appointment only.”

Although Bissell’s “Empty the Shelters” reduced adoption event takes place nationwide between July 10-12, it will be taking place at FRHS Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

On Friday, FRHS is going to open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the event and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Bissell Pet Foundation website, www.bissellpetfoundation.org/, the event is happening in over 160 participating organizations. They will also “cover the same cost for new foster families who fall in love and decide to adopt their pets” for up to one week following this event.

According to FRHS Executive Director Lee Schrader, although the typical adoption fee for cats is $75, the Bissell Pet Foundation will be acting as the benefactor to cover a large portion of the adoption fees. This means that adopters will only have to pay $25 during this event.

The adoption fees assist in covering the cost of provided animal care as well as services the FRHS offers. Adopted pets from the FRHS are checked for infectious diseases, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, treated for fleas, socialized and microchipped.

“More pets run away on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “The increase in shelter intake puts pressure on our partners, who are already working with limited staff and funding due to COVID-19. The best way for us to support them is to help their pets find loving homes.”

Some of the services offered by FRHS include a spay/neuter clinic, a “Trap, Neuter, Return” program, animal cruelty investigations, a low cost clinic called the “CARE program” for income qualifying households, and education events for schools and organizations.

To learn more about FRHS, please visit www.fayetteregionalhumane.org/.

To learn more about Bissell Pet Foundation, please visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is preparing for the “Empty the Shelters” weekend, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Pictured is assistant animal care manager Haley Riley holding “Dogget,” one of the adoption-ready kittens waiting for a “fur-ever home.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/07/web1_IMG-20200706-WA0000.jpg The Fayette Regional Humane Society is preparing for the “Empty the Shelters” weekend, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Pictured is assistant animal care manager Haley Riley holding “Dogget,” one of the adoption-ready kittens waiting for a “fur-ever home.” Courtesy photo