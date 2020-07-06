Dragin’ Angels Car Club holds anniversary cruise-in

The Dragin’ Angels Car Club celebrated the Jim Valentine 63rd anniversary Cruise-in on Sunday, June 21 at the Fayette County Fairground. The community was invited to visit and look at the many different old cars, trucks, motorcycles and vehicles.

The club is centered on community programs and designed to donate scholarships for the Fayette County youth. This year, scholarship awards were presented to the following youth: Ryan Schwartz, Pepper Haiven, Kyler Conn, Kathryn Leach, Devan Thomas, Nicholas Speakman, Christopher Tooill, Kayla Wellman, Brock Morris, Kara Vonra, Jocelyn Trimmer, and Ebony Musiar.

The club also donates Thanksgiving dinners to those in need, make sure children at the Homeless Shelter have a nice Christmas, donate to Shrine Burn Center, and Hospice of Fayette County.

Because of the COVID-19, the car shows and cruise-ins have been limited on what they can do.

The club is truly appreciative to the people who sponsor the events each year.

Brock Morris, Dewan Thomas, president Matt Gray, and vice president Jim Moore. Courtesy photos Dragin' Angels President Matt Gray, Joy Valentine, vice president Jim Moore, and Ryan Schwartz. Courtesy photos From left to right, Nicholas Speakman, Christopher Tooill, unidentified person, Haiven Pepper, Jocelyn Trimmer, Ebony Musiar, Kathryn Leech, Kyler Conn. Absent from pictures: Kayla Wellington and Kara Vonra Courtesy photos