More than 200 grams of meth seized

A drug trafficking investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the US 23 Major Crimes Task Forces resulted in the confiscation of more than 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine and the arrest of two Washington C.H. residents.

The ongoing investigation ended Wednesday shortly after 11:30 p.m. with a traffic stop on the parking lot of the Flying J Travel Center on State Route 41 NW in Jeffersonville, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The suspects — identified as Joshua E. Frost, 38, of 1010 Briar Ave., and Bethany L. Viar, 20, also of Briar Avenue, were inside a 2010 Hyundai Elantra at the time of the stop.

Deputy Jason Havens and K-9 officer, “Odra,” conducted a “free-air sniff of the vehicle’s exterior and received a positive indication for the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle,” said Stanforth. A search found more than 200 grams of a substance presumptively identified as methamphetamine.

Following the traffic stop, sheriff’s detectives and task force agents obtained and executed a search warrant early Thursday morning at the suspect’s residence on Briar Avenue, which reportedly led to the discovery of additional evidence.

Frost and Viar were transported to the Fayette County Jail and incarcerated — both charged with possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a first-degree felony. Their vehicle was impounded by the sheriff’s office as part of the investigation, according to Stanforth.

Both suspects appeared in Washington C.H. Municipal Court Thursday morning for arraignment, and both were ordered to be held in jail on a $100,000 bond pending further court proceedings.

Sheriff’s detectives and agents from the US 23 Pipeline Task Force are continuing their investigation and will present the case to the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two WCH residents arrested during trafficking investigation