Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Reem N. Bekheet, Wilmington, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kyle A. Massie, Rush, Kentucky, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Juliane E. Barone, Columbus, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, upon motion of the defendant, the court hereby finds the defendant guilty, the defendant fined $150 and costs associated with this action. Proof of responsibility has been shown. The defendant is given until February 15, 2020 to pay fines and court costs.

Cassandra M. Peterson, Oakdale, Connecticut, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David E. Estes Jr., Searsport, Maine, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Samantha E. England, Spring Hill, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexander Manz, Powell, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Vincent J. Prestileo, Pickerington, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Taylor E. Priest, 728 Columbus Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 80/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dion J. Ransom, Garfield Heights, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kent M. Scarrett, Pickerington, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Delma Marcum, Columbus, Ohio, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin C. Everetts, 812 Delaware Street 29b, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, defendant fined $150 and costs.

Benjamin C. Everetts, 812 Delaware Street 29b, Washington C.H., Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $91, fine of $150 and costs.

Benjamin C. Everetts, 812 Delaware Street Apt. 2, Washington C.H., Ohio, turn signals, $135 court costs. Cost only.

Derrick T. Wade, 226 West Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/breath, fine $450, court costs $140, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, 10 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years, driver intervention program by July 1, 2020, operator’s license suspended for 1 year beginning January 16, 2020, driving privileges OK on February 1, 2020.

Derrick T. Wade, 226 West Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case dismissed.

Derrick T. Wade, 226 West Elm Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, stop sign, court costs $101, costs only.

Gregory R. Sweeney, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Garrett E. Morgan, Dayton, Ohio, following close, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Amy L. Estep, Franklin, Ohio, 65/55 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Pandu Ramdaspally, Cumming, George, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Isidro Zelaya Martinez, Nashville, Tennessee, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua Brobst, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas Zurface, Jamestown, Ohio, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Nicholas Zurface, Jamestown, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant waived $30 fine and court costs, decision of forfeiture rescinded, paid in full.

Kelvin Arthur, Columbus, Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher A. West, Greenfield, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maurice S. Frost, Jeffersonville, Indiana, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Lisa S. Daniels, Dallas, Texas, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, waived $35 fine and $130 court costs.

Brenda S. Gross, 753 Riverbirch Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Maggie A. Richwine, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Julie McCormick, Broadview Heights, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Abdel Karim O. Hijazi, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Timothy T. Klostermeier, Wilmington, Ohio, 96/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jazmin F. Reyes Angeles, Williamsport, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mason K. Moore, 2242 Greenfield-Sabina Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, child endangerment, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.