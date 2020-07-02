July 4 events to be held in Greenfield, Rocky Fork, Hillsboro

Though many Fourth of July celebrations, including fireworks, were canceled this year, several organizations throughout Highland County are still holding events to celebrate Independence Day with friends, family and fun.

While the Rocky Fork Lake Community Alliance previously announced in a Facebook post that it would not have a fireworks show this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewis Financial Group is hosting its annual fireworks display at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

Other celebrations set for the Fourth of July weekend include the Highland County Historical Society’s special Fourth of July opening celebration, a parade at Rocky Fork Lake, and a car show in Greenfield.

Further detail on each event can be found below.

Fireworks in Hillsboro — Friday, July 3

To kick off the Fourth of July holiday, Booming in the Boro, a fireworks display in Hillsboro, will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds on Friday at 10 p.m.

“If there was ever a time to bring a little light back to the city, I think the time is now,” said Scott Lewis of the Lewis Financial Group, which has organized the effort to bring a fireworks show back to the city since 2016.

Lewis said that after much consideration from the fireworks committee and working with the Highland County Health Department, Rozzi Famous Fireworks and the Highland County Sr. Fair Board, they feel they can still put on a great show for Hillsboro.

In fact, Lewis said, “It will be our biggest show yet.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the fireworks committee encourages community members to practice social distancing and to avoid congregating in one area. There will be limited hillside parking at the fairgrounds, but the committee encourages community members to take advantage of multiple parking lots around the city.

Celebration in Hillsboro — Friday, July 3

After its usual opening celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum will have a special Fourth of July opening celebration this Friday and Saturday.

The celebration will run from noon to 5 p.m. both days.

Knauff said all precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of volunteers and visitors. That will include shields at various locations in the museum, hand sanitizer in different locations, and all volunteers will wear masks. Masks are optional for visitors but will not be provided.

There will be tables and chairs set up for visitors behind the museum, and social distancing will be encouraged but will not be enforced.

Parade at Rocky Fork — Saturday, July 4

The Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee is holding the second annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 4.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at Beechwood Pizza, located at 6501 Beechwood Ln. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., and Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will lead the procession, which will end at the North Beach parking lot.

The three most patriotic entrants will receive a cash prize.

Any group that would like to enter should pick up an application from Buckeye Boat Repair, Rustic Cabin or Beechwood Pizza or by emailing Sarah Roe at sroe@bsmfunding.com. Ingersoll said groups will be able to register until the parade begins, though the committee would like participants to register in advance.

Free ice cream will be available at Bayview Campground and Cottages, located at 11104 North Shore Dr., and the Rustic Cabin Restaurant, located at 10925 North Shore Dr.

Organizers ask those who attend to practice social distancing. Tossing or passing out candy and promotional items is strictly prohibited by the Highland County Health Department.

Celebration in Greenfield — Saturday, July 4

Greenfield organization No Child in Need is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Mitchell Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until dark. The event will include a bike, car and truck show, complete with a golf cart contest. The entry fee for bikes, cars and trucks is $20 per vehicle; trophies and certificates will be awarded for first, second and third place. The entry fee for golf carts is $10.

“The reason for the event is so the kids can enjoy a day of fun,” No Child in Need Founder Sarah Blair said. “With everything being canceled and the virus, we thought it would be great to just forget about all of that for a day. We were going to do something anyway, I just thought it would be an extra good and fun time with the car show.”

There will also be a chalk drawing contest with prizes for the top three entrants, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Aloha Taco and More will be selling food from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds go to No Child in Need, a Greenfield organization that raises money to help children in the area.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.