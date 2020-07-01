Reported Ohio coronavirus cases top 1,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the Ohio Health Department topped 1,000 on Wednesday for the first time in two months.

Ohio now has nearly 53,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 1,076 compared to 743 on Tuesday. Results typically reflect tests conducted in the past 36 hours, but could involve people showing symptoms for up to two weeks.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 402, an increase of nearly 99%, according to an Associated Press analysis. Ohio reported 1,175 cases on April 29, when mass testing of prisons was still going on.

Deaths neared 2,900 on Wednesday, total hospitalizations approached 8,000 and total ICU admissions topped 2,000, the Health Department said.

Ohio’s positivity rate, a measure of how widespread the disease is in the community, remains at about 5%.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has warned of spikes in reported COVID-19 cases in two southwestern Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. In the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton, 28 inmates and five staff members have tested positive, the Dayton Daily News reported Wednesday.

Fayette County had only one active case as of Wednesday afternoon with 47 of the 48 confirmed or probable cases recovered, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

FCPH is working with the Ohio Department of Health to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of the close contacts of the confirmed or probable individuals are sick. All of these close contacts are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath. FCPH is highly committed to maintaining patient privacy and confidentiality. If you are not contacted, you did not have close extended contact with the cases.

FCPH urges everyone to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases:

—Stay home

—Wear a cloth facial covering

—Practice social distancing

—Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals

—Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer)

—Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry your hands

—Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

—Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands or after touching surfaces

—Clean and disinfect “High-Touch” surfaces often

—Call before visiting your doctor

—Practice good hygiene habits

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact your medical provider. If you do not have a medical provider, call the Adena Coronavirus Hotline at 1-740-542-7233 or FCMH Same Day Care Clinic at 740-333-3333. If you need emergency care, dial 911 or go to the emergency department.

