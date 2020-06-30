Library staff celebrates retirements

Carnegie Public Library recently honored retiring employees, Jeanne Miller and Kay Oughterson.

Miller served the community through the library for 35 years. Oughterson served the community through the library for 20 years.

A tropical theme was used for the celebration. The Carnegie staff also serenaded Jeanne and Kay with a clever song parody written by Aaron Teter, the library’s children’s specialist. The song was sung to the tune of “Kokomo” by the “Beach Boys.”

The song lyrics are as follows:

“After Carnegie, there’s a place called Retirement.

That’s where you want to go to get away from it all!

You can sleep until ten, never set your alarm again.

You’ll be spending your time spoiling grandchildren—

Down in Retirement

Jeanne and Kay O, oh I want to take you to

Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mamas.

No tension, state pension, ladies why don’t we go to

Retirement, you’ll get there fast and then you’ll take a nap.

That’s where we want to go, way down in Retirement.

The only books you’ll see, will be the ones you want to read,

And by and by you’ll return them to the library.

Now your work is through, we will all miss you two.

You’ve climbed the mountain, now enjoy the view!

Way down in Retirement.

Jeanne and Kay O, oh I want to take you to

Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mamas.

No tension, state pension, ladies why don’t we go to

Retirement, you’ll get there fast and then you’ll take a nap.

That’s where we want to go, way down in Retirement.”

