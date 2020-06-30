County receives COVID-19 allocation

Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger reported Tuesday that the county has received its allocation in COVID-19 emergency aid, which totals more than $887,000.

The funding comes from the Federal Cares Act that was enacted into law on March 27, which established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. Ohio’s H.B. 481, which was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on June 19, dictates that $350 million in relief funding be provided to the state and distributed to Ohio’s local governments through their county auditors.

Fayette County gets a portion along with having 10 townships and five municipalities that could receive a portion of these funds.

Each entity’s legislative body must pass a resolution requesting the funds from the county auditor before they can receive their share of the distribution. Once a resolution is provided to the auditor’s office, the jurisdiction will receive their funds.

Mossbarger stated that letters were sent to all to explain the monies would be coming, and to date she has only received one resolution.

The entities are restricted in how they can use these funds and can only use them for unexpected expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency after March 1 of this year. A guideline of how to use the monies is provided on a website that all entities were given.

Once a jurisdiction receives its funds, it has until Oct. 15 to spend the funds within the federal guidelines. Any money left unspent at that time must be returned to the auditor’s office, which will then redistribute those extra funds to the jurisdictions that did spend the entirety of their original CARES Act distribution.

Any questions can be directed to the county auditor’s office at 740-335-8740.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-5.jpg

Jurisdictions must request funds in order to receive share