MT makes more administrative changes

Following the hiring of Kim Pittser as the newest superintendent at Miami Trace Local Schools, the district has announced more administrative changes. Rob Enochs, who served as the principal at Miami Trace High School (MTHS) for eight years, has been named the new assistant superintendent — a post formally held by Pittser.

Additionally, the former assistant principal at MTHS, Bryan Sheets, has been named the new principal of the high school.

“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity and look forward to assisting Mrs. Pittser in leading the district,” said Enochs. “It’s always been one of my goals to work at the district level.”

Enochs officially will become assistant superintendent on Aug. 1. He is finishing his 30th year in education with 25 of those years serving the Miami Trace district. Enochs was also assistant principal at the high school for four years.

“Right now, we’ve been focusing on personnel and I think we’re going to be talking about our responsibilities a little more leading up to August 1st,” Enochs said. “Every district is a little bit different, and I think we’ll try to build off of each other’s strengths and where we think we can serve the district best.”

Enochs added that he has the utmost confidence in Sheets to lead the high school moving forward.

“(Sheets) has been instrumental in the success of our building and what we’ve built there,” he said. “He is great with kids and parents, and really good at building relationships. He will do an outstanding job.”

When asked about her thoughts on the new hires by the board of education, Pittser said that Enochs “has had tremendous success as a building leader. He possesses a wealth of knowledge in many areas. He and I worked together at the secondary level for several years. I look forward to this teamwork continuing as he transitions into the assistant superintendent role.

“Mr. Sheets is a product of Miami Trace. He knows this community and staff very well. His student-centered philosophy is at the forefront of everything, and I know he will continue working with the high school administrative team to expand opportunities and build upon student accomplishments.”

On June 9, the Miami Trace Board of Education hired Pittser as the 10th superintendent of Miami Trace Local Schools and the first female superintendent in district history. Pittser succeeds David Lewis, who took a job as the superintendent of Newark City Schools.

Pittser also takes over as superintendent officially on Aug. 1.

Bryan Sheets https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_image1.jpeg Bryan Sheets Rob Enochs https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_image0.jpeg Rob Enochs

Enochs hired as assistant superintendent, Sheets named MTHS principal