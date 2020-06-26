Veterans helping veterans

A Vietnam veteran from Columbus, Mike Galloway, recently won the local VFW Riders Post 3762 bike raffle and then surprised everyone.

According to Duke Hanscel, who was president of Post 3762 at the time this occurred, Galloway arrived with a truck and trailer to pick up the newly-built custom chopper. He then talked with those present for about 20 minutes and touched on topics of non-profit activities the local post does and plans to do for the rest of the year.

After talking and getting the title redone, Galloway handed the title right back and instructed them to raffle it off again.

“It’s a 2002 Big Dog Pitbull,” said Hanscel. “It’s a custom chopper. I mean, it’s completely been gone through from one end to the other — it’s brand new pretty much.”

Not only did Galloway take part in the raffle for the bike, according to Hanscel, Galloway had also attended a couple of the post’s builds before to see who they were, and to support them.

The raffle that Galloway won the bike in was Post 3762’s fourth-annual “Never Say No To Veterans Poker Run,” which takes place every June. Many people, local businesses, etc. had donated materials and time to make the raffle a success.

“It’s an amazing, amazing bike, and I never dreamed in a million years that somebody would ever give that one back,” said Hanscel.

The second raffle the bike will now appear in is Post 3762’s seventh-annual Warrior Run. This event is planned for Sept. 12.

Since Galloway donated the bike back, Post 3762 is planning to stretch the proceeds from the Warrior Run a little further than normal by assisting another non-profit organization — the Southern Ohio Buckeye Bikers.

“Due to COVID, all of their events this year got cancelled. Normally, every year, they donate about $10 to $12 thousand dollars around Christmas time to Ohio veterans. Since their stuff got cancelled, and Mike gave the bike back, we’re splitting the proceeds with them 50/50 from our September Run,” explained Hanscel. “We want to see them have their money to help veterans, and they help us every year. So we just thought it was right to donate back to them.”

“There were probably 10 of us out there when (Galloway) came to get the bike, and there wasn’t a dry eye when he left. It just blew us all away. Just… what an incredible thing,” said Hanscel.

The VFW Riders Post 3762 is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization comprised of local volunteers. Those volunteers undertake several fundraisers and activities to assist local veterans in Fayette County and surrounding areas. They can be followed on their Facebook page, “VFW Riders Post 3762,” for updates.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

