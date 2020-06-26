Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JUNE 19

ELECTRICAL FIRE: 11:58 a.m., 667 Perdue Plaza – Received report of a possible electrical fire. On arrival FD found the oven had turned its self on and was making a noise. FD removed the breaker to the unit and advised occupant to have it serviced.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 8:53 p.m., 2732 St. Rt. 62 – Received report of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. On arrival FD found a single rider had hit a deer and lost control. Witnesses had removed the rider from the roadway prior to FD arrival. FD provided basic EMS until the squad arrived for transport.