Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 26

Trevor A. Lee, 27, Columbus, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Anthony M. Wemyss, 34, West Jefferson, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Jack E. Peters II, 41, 802 S. Main St., OVI, OVI per se, failure to control.

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 43, 1428 Pearl St., disorderly.

June 25

Sarah R. Donahue, 32, 324 E. Court St., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Male, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Robert L. Coil, 24, Lynchburg, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear.

June 24

Brandi N. Wood, 38, 907 Sycamore St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.