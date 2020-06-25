‘Pollinators give us food and beauty’

Oh, the flowers! You’ll probably remember how beautiful this early spring was…how the flowering trees were just spectacular, and paired with that spring green which itself is such a unique and highly appreciated color. We may forget to recognize and appreciate the various greens during the rest of the year ….until the green turns to brown from lack of rain in the late summer.

This past spring the crab apples were in full bloom, followed by the ornamental cherry. The willow and maples are not as showy, but bloom first, and provide necessary honey bee food. Those with fruit trees may have experienced with sadness the loss of the lovely pink and white blooms when we had freezing temperatures for three nights in early May.

But now the colors of summer are upon us…the yellows of the lilies, clover, Marguerite Kelways and coreopsis; the reds and pinks of the cone flower, and milkweed; the purples of the sage and hyssop, thistle and bee balm, and the whites of the elder, vibernum and the wild aster. And our food crops are beginning to flower….tomato, squash and pepper, raspberry and potatoes.

With these blooms, come the pollinators, from barely noticeable tiny flies and bees, to bumble, carpenter, mason, sweat, and honey bees, to ants, to the showy butterflies of many shapes and sizes. Every bloom on a native flowering plant has a shape that is configured to meet the symbiotic needs of one or more pollinating creature, and that pollen is critical to the survival of something.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $20 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday (which started this week) and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Season vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, zucchini, onions, bok choy, kale, snap peas. Cinnamon rolls, small pies (rhubarb, cherry, peach, raisin, blackberry), sweet breads, cookies, brownies. Call Elaine @740-606-6333 to place special orders.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Face masks for adults and children, crocheted baby blankets, hats and wash cloths, flannel burp cloths and teething toys, crochet pot scrubbers and dish cloths, coasters and wax melts (over 60 scents available).

Dsc Produce Farm (Darren Cox— 740-649-6302): Salsa and salad dressing and radishes.

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Shrubs and trees for native habitat (red osier dogwood, staghorn sumac, coralberry/Indian current, button bush, snow berry, douglas fir). Vegetable and flowering plants: tomato, basil, flowering, herbal and decorative perennials. Homemade sourdough crackers (“everything,” garlic/turmeric, rosemary, jalapeno/chili, poppyseed). Mini pecan pies and strawberry preserve pastries. Beeswax hand and cuticle creams, lip balms, and natural insect repellent.

Kelsie’s K-9 Creations (Jennifer Anderson): featuring healthy, limited ingredient cookies and treats for your 4 legged friends.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): Green onions, cucumbers, squash and spinach. Iced sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls and pies.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –assorted fruit pies, Iced sugar cookies, oatmeal cookies, cinnamon rolls, cinni mini’s. Also assorted varieties of potted daylilies available for purchase and local honey.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134) – make advance orders before 5 p.m. Thursday): Artisan bread, muffins.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_milkweed-and-honey-bees.jpg

Fayette County Farmers Market returns Saturday