Construction for ‘project Zeus’ underway

The construction of the new McKesson facility (called project Zeus) is underway and can be seen off Old U.S. 35 in Jefferson Township (north of State Route 729 and the intersection of State Route 435). As previously reported, the current facility, located at 3000 Kenskill Ave. in Washington C.H. is planned to relocate in 2022. This relocation should retain 129 positions while creating 42 more. According to Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson, the property owner recently signed a plat for the roadway going to the new facility. “We currently believe that we have gone to the extent that is required of us in order for the road to be built, which should be underway.” At the moment, a temporary gravel roadway is being used for construction purposes.

