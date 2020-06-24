Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 23

Theft/Criminal Mischief: At 1:37 p.m., Ann Marie Summers reported a theft complaint. She advised that Amanda Mixtega stole her apartment key and would not give the key back. Contact was made with Mixtega, who admitted to taking the key and advised that she threw the key out of a car window. She refused to advise officers of the location. Charges were filed against Mixtega.

Theft: At 3:07 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers made contact with the complainant, who advised that Nicole Anders stole items from the store. Anders was arrested and charged.

Disorderly Conduct: At 4:02 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Fayette Street in reference to a suspicious person pushing a car tire. Officers made contact with James Trisdale inside Sunshine Drycleaners. Trisdale was under the influence of narcotics, and while speaking to officers, he began to make “chicken” noises. Trisdale was arrested and charged.

Burglary: At 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a burglary complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised that Mindy Dewitt went inside of an apartment that did not belong to her, and the resident was incarcerated in jail. Officers located Dewitt inside the apartment, at which time she was arrested and charged.

Domestic Violence: At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Officers spoke to Damon Jones and a woman, who were the two involved. The woman advised that she was assaulted by Jones with a controller during an argument. Jones was arrested and charged.

June 22

Theft: At 12:30 p.m., officers responded to Village Court in reference to a theft. After a preliminary investigation, it was learned that several Social Security checks had been stolen.

Theft: At 4:04 p.m., Crystal Tyree reported the theft of her wallet from her vehicle.

Theft: At 5:43 p.m., Darrick Rice reported the theft of his wallet from his residence.

Theft: At 6:42 p.m., William Johnson was arrested at Walmart after he concealed items and attempted to leave without paying.

June 21

Theft: At 7:03 a.m., officers responded to Kroger in reference to a male eating and drinking items while inside the store and departing without paying. Employees advised that this occurred the previous day also. Joshua Burgess was arrested and charged with theft.

Endangering Children: At 5:55 p.m., Jennifer Cottrell advised that a family member caused injury to her 5-year-old son, when she smacked him on the back while disciplining him. A report for endangering children was taken and follow-up will be completed with the juvenile prosecutor.