Poker run in honor of Candace Lynch set for July

The eighth-annual Poker Run “Riding From the Sky With Butterflies Bash” will still be happening this July.

The planned weekend for the event is July 9 through July 11, with Thursday, July 9 being a “regular bike night.”

Poker Run event coordinator Kristi Lynch holds the event in memory of her sister, Candace Lynch. Candace was an avid motorcyclist. Candace passed away in 2011, and Kristi wanted to keep her memory alive by continuing to honor her with the Poker Run.

“She worked at Walmart Distribution, and she donated more food to charities than anybody could, because she could just get access to it — if cans were dented,” said Kristi.

Kristi explained she decided to still hold the event as a lot of the local charities the proceeds typically go to “really need money this year.” There were also many regular attendees who requested she still hold it.

The event will take place at Smitty’s Tavern, 55 N. Main St. in New Holland. According to Kristi, New Holland officials agreed to block off four blocks for the event as it usually has a high turnout.

In part due to a noise ordinance that’s in place this year along with some spacing and pandemic complications, camping will not be available.

As camping will not be available but people usually like to drink at this event, Kristi explained, “we’re hoping that they’ll lighten it up and be more responsible because of the camping issue.”

Saturday, July 11 is when the Poker Run will occur with registration starting at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at noon. It costs $25 at registration.

While registration for the Poker Run is $25, several activities will be provided for entertainment at no monetary cost throughout the weekend including games and live music. A 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction, silent auction and live auction will also occur.

All that’s asked of those joining in the event is a donation of a non-perishable, canned item or a toy.

“To get three days of entertainment for free, a canned food item is not that big of a deal,” said Kristi.

Last year, Kristi explained they were able to give approximately 4,800 cans of food to Second Chance and 5,000 cans to The Red Brick House.

This year, the toys collected during the event will go to Toys for Tots, and the rest of the donations (both canned goods and monetary) will be split among other local charities.

The schedule for live music is planned as follows:

-Friday night, July 10: live music by Blakk Butterfly, Modern Gentlemen, and Krank

-Saturday night, July 11: live music by Damage, Elvis Wheaton, MG Flash, and Salem’s Lot

Food will be provided by Corky Q.

Those who would like to make donations for or toward the event, or who have questions, can contact Kristi at 740-606-2758.

According to Kristi, COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

