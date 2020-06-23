Annual United Way golf outing still scheduled

Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County president, confirmed Tuesday that United Way’s annual golf outing will still be held — with accommodations being made to ensure social distancing practices can be followed.

United Way of Fayette County rescheduled the annual golf outing for Friday, Aug. 7 at Buckeye Hills.

“This year marks my fifth year with The United Way of Fayette County,” Bryant wrote in an email Tuesday. “The golf outing is usually our largest fundraiser of the year and we were afraid it just wasn’t going to happen this year with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are so thankful that things are opening up and the course will be able to work with us on social distancing. We will have lunch outside, therefore, keeping to the social distancing guidelines set forth by the state.”

According to a press release, this year the need is greater than ever to help Fayette County residents with health, education and financial stability. Bryant said that as all residents try to rebound, United Way of Fayette County depends on the community’s help as they strive to support 25 local programs and agencies.

Bryant said that participation will help Fayette County senior citizens get a warm meal, youth to have an after-school place to go, homeless to find a warm bed and so much more.

“We will have a prize for our first place team,” Bryant said. “We will also have prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin. We also plan on having some fun activities on the course to help us raise money and give you an advantage on that specific hole as well.”

The press release also noted the event will feature, “Lots of great raffle/silent auction items this year.”

Registration is $200 per team and can be done by calling the United Way office at (740) 335-8932 or online at www.unitedwayfayco.org. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with golf starting at noon.

The information in this article was provided by Debbie Bryant, United Way of Fayette County President.

