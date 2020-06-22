66 percent of county residents have responded to census

As the 2020 Census continues, 66.2 percent of Fayette County residents have reportedly responded to the census so far.

The last reported total in early June was 65.4 percent.

As previously reported, the US Census happens once every 10 years and, according to www.2020census.gov, “the count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).”

The website further explains, “participating in the census is required by law, even if you recently completed another survey from the Census Bureau. A complete and accurate count is critical for you and your community, because the results of the 2020 Census will affect community funding, congressional representation, and more.”

The following information was submitted to the Record Herald:

The U.S. Census Bureau continues to monitor the impacts COVID-19 has on 2020 Census operations and follow guidance of federal, state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of staff and the public. The Census Bureau is ready to announce resumption of other operations in addition to the Update Leave operation and fingerprinting of new hires, which are already underway, in order to conduct a complete and accurate 2020 Census.

As of today, over 90 million households have responded to the 2020 Census, with over four in five households doing so online. People can still respond on their own online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.

The operational updates outlined below include the Update Enumerate operation, Nonresponse Followup operation, partnership events, Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) program, and the integrated communications and partnership campaign.

The Census Bureau resumed the Update Enumerate operation will occur June 14-July 29. It was originally scheduled for March 16-April 30. All census takers have been trained on social distancing protocols, and will be issued Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and will follow local guidelines for their use.

The Census Bureau will begin a soft launch to Nonresponse Followup.

The Census Bureau routinely “soft launches” operations to ensure systems, operations and field plans work as they should. Starting in mid-July, six area census offices (ACOs) (one per census region) will begin the operation of interviewing households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census. The six ACOs will be announced by the end of June. Additional ACOs will be announced for a second wave soft launch to occur later in July. Aside from ACOs that are part of the soft launch, all remaining ACOs will begin the Nonresponse Followup on Aug. 11 and conclude no later than Oct. 31.

All census takers will be trained on social distancing protocols. They will be issued PPE and will follow local guidelines for their use.

Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 28, census takers will count people staying at campgrounds, RV parks, marinas and hotels if they do not usually live elsewhere. This operation, known as Enumeration of Transitory Locations, was previously scheduled to occur between April 9 and May 4.

The Census Bureau’s Community Partnership and Engagement Program (CPEP) has resumed in-person events.

In coordination with local guidance, partnership specialists resumed in-person efforts in early June working with the over 370,000 partner organizations and attending in-person events across the country where it is safe to do so. Over the past few months, CPEP outreach efforts have been largely comprised of virtual engagements to support stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

The Census Bureau’s Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) program is being modified to reflect the current environment.

The end of 2020 Census data collection operations is in October.

Those who have not completed the 2020 Census can do so online at www.my2020census.gov/. It is also possible to respond to the census or ask questions by calling 844-330-2020. For more information, please visit www.2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.

Response rates can be viewed at www.2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html?cid=20423:%2Bcensus%20%2Bresponse%20%2Bmap:sem.ga:p:dm:en:&utm_source=sem.ga&utm_medium=p&utm_campaign=dm:en&utm_content=20423&utm_term=%2Bcensus%20%2Bresponse%20%2Bmap

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_census2020.jpg