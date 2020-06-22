Three finalists for county fair queen

The search for the 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen is underway and the field has been narrowed to three young ladies.

As the 141st Fayette County Fair approaches on July 19 through 25, an important decision must be made to determine which lady will represent the county as queen. This culminates each year in the annual Queen’s Tea — hosted by the Commodity Queens — which will be held this Saturday at the Mahan Building for the ladies. According to queen coordinators Faith Cottrill and Lisa Schwartz, the 2020 Fayette County Queen nominees/finalists are Laikyn Hughes, Aubrey Schwartz and Victoria Waits.

Hughes is the daughter of Jeff and Candy (Tiger) Hughes and a 2020 Miami Trace High School graduate. As a member of the Barn Busters 4-H Club, she currently holds the office of president and has held numerous other offices such as vice-president, secretary, treasurer, news reporter, health officer and safety officer. She is currently serving on the Junior Fair Board and the Food and Consumer Science Board where she is serving her second term — this year as secretary. She is also a member of the National Junior Swine Association and the National Duroc Association. Hughes has been an exhibitor of many projects at the fair as she explained in her bio.

“I have been very active in our county fair showing pigs, rabbits, and participating in numerous miscellaneous projects,” Hughes said in her bio. “Not only do I show pigs at our county fair, but I also show pigs at the state and national levels. Being able to show at all these different levels has really helped me to become a better showman and to get more involved in 4-H. I enjoy cheerleading, walking my dog and hanging out with my family and friends. I will be attending Sinclair Community College in the fall where I will be majoring in Leisure Studies.”

Schwartz is the daughter of Bret and Robin Schwartz. She recently graduated from Miami Trace High School and said she will attend Wilmington College to double major in agriculture and education to eventually become an agricultural educator at a high school or be involved in 4-H Extension work. Schwartz participated in FFA, Key Club, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Student Government, Superintendent’s Advisory Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and varsity athletics. She said that the Fayette County Fair has always been near to her heart and practically living on the fairgrounds has lent her a unique perspective.

“Growing up on the fairgrounds with harness racing horses has let me see different aspects of the fair,” Schwartz said in her bio. “I have exhibited breeding and market rabbits, doe and litter projects and artwork through 4-H for nine years. I am also serving on the Fayette County Junior Fair Board and have all four years of high school. I have thoroughly enjoyed my experiences while being able to lead on this board, as well as meet new people at our fair. My involvement in these clubs, as well as other community service projects, have shaped me into a well-rounded individual, a better leader and who I am today. I am extremely excited for the 2020 Fayette County Junior Fair and know that this fair will be great no matter the circumstances we all have been through this year.”

Waits is the daughter of Daryl and Kristina Waits. She is a 2020 graduate of Miami Trace High School where she was active in the FFA, National Honors Society, Lead Out Loud, and the Drama Club. Throughout her school career Waits enjoyed participating in Marching Band, gymnastics, and cheerleading. Outside of school, Waits has been a member of the Perry Peppy Farmers 4-H Club since 2011 where she has served in a variety of officer positions, as well as taking part in a variety of projects from sewing to market steers and enjoys serving her community through various service opportunities.

“Victoria is passionate about her family, her animals and pursuing her dreams to become a veterinarian,” Waits’ bio said. “In the fall Victoria will be attending Oklahoma State University pursuing her bachelor’s degree in animal medicine and pre-veterinarian medicine followed by a degree in veterinarian medicine.”

The 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen will be crowned at the Opening Ceremony of the 141st Fayette County Fair on Sunday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Grandstand with no charge for admission.

The information in this article was provided by queen coordinators Faith Cottrill and Lisa Schwartz. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the search for the 2020 Fayette County Fair Queen in a future edition of the paper and coverage of the Fayette County Fair from July 19 through 25.

Annual Queen’s Tea set for this Saturday at Mahan Building