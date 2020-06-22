Penwells donate to Small Business Grant fund

Local business owners, Tony and Heather Penwell of Tony’s Welding and Fabrication, recently donated over $800 to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Grant fund. The grant program, which runs through June 30, is available to any Fayette County Chamber member with 10 or fewer employees adversely affected by the stay at home order.

In an effort to further the grant fund, the Chamber of Commerce has opened an online store where community members can purchase various items, including t-shirts, mugs, and even a reusable shopping tote. These items are available for purchase online at https://shop.qualiteedesign.com/fayette_county_focus_forward/shop/home

Individuals interested in purchasing an item but unable to purchase online can visit the chamber office at 206 E. Court St. in Washington C.H. and personally place their order.

“These are grants. The first question I always receive is if the monies need to be paid back and the answer is no. Several months ago, Tony and Heather Penwell stated they wanted to do something to give back to the smaller businesses that had to shut down during the crisis. They ran a special in their welding shop and all proceeds from that special have been donated to this grant fund. We are going to take that donation, along with 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the ‘Fayette County Focus Forward’ items and divide that amongst the Chamber businesses that are actively participating in the program.”

“Fayette County is fortunate to have the Penwells” added Bolender. “Their support of the county and of the Chamber of Commerce and its mission is greatly appreciated. We are hopeful that the grant fund continues to grow for the sake of these small businesses.”

Bolender said the program ends on June 30, and encouraged everyone to place their orders by midnight on that day for it to benefit the grant fund. For any questions or to place an order, please give the office a call at (740) 335-0761.

Chamber of Commerce grant program runs through June 30