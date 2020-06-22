Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Morgan E. Schmid, Mason, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathan T. Dickerson, New Holland, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $145, charge amended, must be paid within 30 days.

Briana Rullman, Cincinnati, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alonzo Watts, 9140 Madison Road NE, Washington C.H., Ohio, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Horace Akers III, Beaumont, Texas, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeff S. Laile, Cincinnati, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher A. Romaine, Chillicothe, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Steven Myers, Newark, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Vangapaudu V. Naidu, Alpharetta, George, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Rhonda Vaughn, Wilmington, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michael R. Hodge, Leesburg, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah E. Voss, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Gary Benoit, Columbus, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130,k case was waived by defendant.

Kailey V. Burton, Old Hickory, Tennessee, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Madeline M. Miller, Westerville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gary E. St. Louis, McDonough, Georgia, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ashley N. Prater, Columbus, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nikola Grimlitza, Stow, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nhyjil A. Colbert, Cincinnati, Ohio, 99/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Scott J. Hammond, 2160 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, reckless operation, fine $250, court costs $150, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant fined $250 and court costs, sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, 72-hour program in lieu of jail by June 1, 2020, terminate administrative license suspension.

Scott J. Hammond, 2160 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, OVI/alcohol/drug, case ordered dismissed.

Scott J. Hammond, 2160 Bogus Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driving in marked lane, case ordered dismissed.

Abraham Aguirre, Metairie, Louisiana, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Morgan McIlwain, Gahanna, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob Penrod, Lebanon, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher H. Cook, Hinckley, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lori A. Morris, Hillsboro, Ohio, 72/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Sokhna Coundoul, Cincinnati, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $100, court costs $135, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from speed 91/70, defendant fined $100 and court costs, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 90 days, no points.

James C. Adair, Clarksville, Tennessee, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Karla Martinez Gonzalez, Canal Winchester, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Samuel T. Lovell, Washburn, Tennessee, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alvin R. Wilson, Columbus, Ohio, 77/55 speed, fine $100, court costs $135, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 60 days.

Alexander T. Molloy, 227 West Circle Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Joshua M. Carr, Woodstock, Georgia, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amanda Williams, Columbus, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kayla B. Duncan, Barberton, Ohio, 88/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Julia Johnson, Franklin, Ohio, 78/55 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.