Flags placed over cemeteries

Volunteers numbered over 1,000, according to Lynch. “Our passed Veterans in Fayette County were honored,” explained Lynch on social media. “It takes a lot of heart and volunteers with even bigger hearts to accomplish something like this. Makes me proud to live in Fayette County.”

For Memorial Day, according to Kristi Lynch, herself, Lori Graham and Halona McCracken gathered 3,000 flags along with numerous local volunteers to flag over nine local cemeteries. This was done following the announcement that flags were not going to be done this year due to shortages.