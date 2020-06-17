Civil Credit news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of August 15, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino Dl Reina, San Diego, California v. Kimberly Chaney, 5930 Camp Grove Road S.E., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,031.77, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of August 13, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Ethan Strobel, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,434.16, judgment date of April 3 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed, $2,433.60.

Filed date of August 8, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Matthew McKnight, 13643 Pleasant View Road, Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,680.01, judgment date of April 17 of 2020, for: McKnight.

Filed date of August 6, 2019

U.S. Bank National Association, PO Box 31630, Independence v. Michael Snyder, 1149 Gregg St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $8,710.10, judgment date of April 6 of 2020, for: judgment.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Julie Pierce, 599 Woodland Drive, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $690.07, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, satisfaction filed.

Filed date of July 24, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Brandy Huff, 242 S. Main St., London, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,023.19, judgment date of April 3 of 2020, notice of voluntary dismissal.

Filed date of July 17, 2019

Karen Murphy, 1400 Grace St. v. Jason Penrod and all unknown occupants, 1121 Commons Drive, cause of action: forcible entry and detainer, claims amount of $3,000, judgment date of April 13 of 2020, entry filed- second cause.

Filed date of July 12, 2019

Midland Funding Llc, 350 Camino Dl Reina, San Diego, California v. Anthony Mottie, 1130 S. Main St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $8,747.85, judgment date of April 7 of 2020, filed.

Filed date of July 10, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Roberta Vulgamore, 71 Biddle Blvd., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $697.74, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, for: Vulgamore.

Filed date of June 14, 2019

Citibank, 701 E. 60th St., Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Curtis Mootispaw, 1702 York Road, Greenfield, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,319.14, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of June 12, 2019

Village of Jeffersonville, Income Tax Agency, 4 N. Main St., Jeffersonville v. Anthony and Melinda Trimble, 10 Jupiter St., Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $775.82, judgment date of April 17 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed, $715.

Filed date of June 11, 2019

Lvnv Funding Llc, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Robert Paul, 422 E. Market St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $590.66, judgment date of April 1 of 2020, for: Paul.

Lvnv Funding Llc, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Jennifer McBee aka Jennifer Roberts, 6119 State Route 41 N.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $807.23, judgment date of April 1 of 2020, for: McBee.

Filed date of June 10, 2019

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Tiffanie Layman, 916 E. Paint St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,407.63, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Tamitha Peed, 532 Glenn Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,384.55, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Jefferson Capital Systems, Golden, Colorado v. Carolyn Rayburn, 1300 Forest St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $559.60, judgment date of April 9 of 2020, order of dismissal filed.

Filed date of June 3, 2019

Village of Jeffersonville, 4 N. Main St., Jeffersonville v. Shane and Amber Griffin, 41 E. High St., Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $311.19, judgment date of April 17 of 2020, satisfaction of judgment filed.