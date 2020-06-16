Bihl retires from WCHCS after 28 years

Washington Court House City Schools honored a retiring teacher on Monday evening during the regularly-scheduled monthly board of education meeting.

Jan Bihl, who has served the district for 28 years, retired this week. Bihl has worked as an educator for the district teaching primarily fifth grade students at Eastside Elementary and then at Belle Aire Intermediate. In her most recent years, Bihl served as the fourth grade language arts teacher for students at Belle Aire.

“For dedicating your life to the art and science of teaching, for practicing your profession with compassion and dignity, and for nurturing the spirit of growth and achievement in the lives of many children, on behalf of the Washington Court House City Schools, we honor you and we thank you,” a message from the district was read to Bihl when she was honored at the board meeting.

Bihl — who attended the meeting with her family as she was present with her school bell — said she wanted to thank Roger Mickle, a retired Eastside principal and current WCHCS truant officer, someone she said encouraged her to pursue her teaching license.

“It was an honor and privilege to teach the kids of our community,” Bihl said.

“We want to thank Jan for her many years of service to the kids of our community and helping to teach and prepare them,” WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey said on Monday. “We really appreciate her service to the district and we wish her the best in her retirement. Hopefully she gets some relaxation and calmness in her life.”

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Court House City Schools. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education in a future edition of the paper.

Jan Bihl (center holding gift) is surrounded by her loving family following the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honoring her on Monday for her 28 years of teaching, as she retired this week. The district thanked her and presented her with her school bell during the meeting. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_IMG_20200615_194302_497.jpg Jan Bihl (center holding gift) is surrounded by her loving family following the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honoring her on Monday for her 28 years of teaching, as she retired this week. The district thanked her and presented her with her school bell during the meeting. Courtesy photo