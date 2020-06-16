Volunteers assist successful ‘Flags Over Fayette’

On Sunday, approximately 75 volunteers assisted local non-profit Flags Over Fayette with its second-annual Flag Day celebration.

The celebration included distributing flags in yards along major roads in Washington C.H. According to Flags Over Fayette President Steven Armstrong, the number of flags distributed was 2,000.

The volunteers first gathered at the Fayette County Courthouse within the city at 1:30 p.m. where Armstrong shared information pertaining to the distribution. The National Anthem was led by Miami Trace senior Luke Everhart, and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by recent Miami Trace graduate Dalton Mayer.

Each volunteer then dedicated a flag by writing a name of a loved one on a flag stem and then placing it beside the courthouse.

The volunteers had different “teams” that consisted of adults and youth of all ages. The seven teams spread out to cover different areas in the city.

According to a social media post from Armstrong, each team had group leaders. Those leaders included Audra Everhart, Morgan Gardner, Amanda Potter, Ke Turah Bennett, Lynn Parks, Ashley DeAtley and Dreama Brown.

Armstrong explained that following the distribution of flags, volunteers were invited to Streetside 62 for free pizza and salad, along with a prayer led by local 7-year-old Zayleigh Potter.

After eating, there was a contest held for the children who had volunteered. According to Armstrong, the children introduced themselves, and then one child, Korie Bennett, was chosen for “the most patriotic outfit” award. All children then received cash prizes for their participation.

Armstrong explained to the R-H, “The event went absolutely perfect, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. Every volunteer was excited to be a part of it. All worked hard, and we had a great time. Everyone took a lot of pride in what they did. The neat thing is seeing how much pride the kids take in it, it’s infectious.”

The social media post shared by Armstrong explained a patron of Streetside 62 came up to the group as they were discussing the day’s events. The patron had explained they were from out-of-town and was “blown away” by seeing all the flags throughout their first trip through Washington C.H.

Photos were taken throughout the event by KD Waddell, owner of Shoot You Photography, who has the photographs available for viewing on her Facebook page, “Shoot You Photography.”

Those who wish to follow the non-profit or see volunteer-posted photos are welcome to follow the Facebook page “Flags Over Fayette – Public.”

Approximately 75 volunteers assisted local non-profit Flags Over Fayette with placing flags throughout the main streets of Washington Court House and along the courthouse yard as part of the second-annual Flag Day celebration. See more photos inside. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_flags-1.jpg Approximately 75 volunteers assisted local non-profit Flags Over Fayette with placing flags throughout the main streets of Washington Court House and along the courthouse yard as part of the second-annual Flag Day celebration. See more photos inside. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo