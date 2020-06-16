Civil Legal news

From the Washington C.H. Municipal Court:

Filed date of April 3, 2020

Citibank, 5800 South Corporate Place, Sioux Falls, South Dakota v. Linda Holden, 1309 Washington Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,491.44.

Midland Credit Management, 2365 Northside Drive Suite 300, San Diego California, v. Teresa Sockman, 423 Wilson St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $3,094.89.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Krystal Spradlin, 1397 Leesburg Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $6,773.

United Consumer Financial Services, 865 Bassett Road, Westlake v. Jacob Morgan, 1598 Brock Road N.E., Bloomingburg, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,837.56.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Amy Zurface, 344 Ely St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $836.79.

Ally Bank, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Charles Mcgee, 9211 W. Lancaster Road, Jeffersonville, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $7,218.29.

Credit Acceptance Corp, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Nicole Shepherd, 1041 Broadway St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $6,250.09.

Second Round Sub Llc, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. April Krape, 331 Fountain Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,150.

Second Round Sub, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Lance Paul, 344 Ely St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $862.36.

Midland Credit Management, 350 Camino Dela, San Diego, California v. Stevie Gullette, 55 McClain Ave., New Holland, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $920.83.

Filed date of April 2, 2020

Portfolio Recovery Association, 140 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Wendy Jackson, 1004 N. North St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $554.27.

Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1450 Columbus Ave. v. Ray Fannin Jr., 733 1/2 S. Main St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,748.25.

Cvi Sgp Co Acquisition Trust, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Ricky Leeth, 4784 US Highway 62 S.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,457.93.

Lvnv Funding Llc, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Herbie Jones, 7614 Marchant Luttrell Road, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,009.79.

Lvnv Funding Llc, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Eva Ackley, 1123 Campbell St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,114.36.

Lvnv Funding Llc, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Joe Duffey, 834 Aspen Drive, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,452.34.

Lvnv Funding Llc, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Tamitha Peters, 532 S. Glenn Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,340.10.

Cvi Sgp Co Acquisition Trust, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Mark Miller, 137 Carolyn Road, cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,295.83.

Cvi Sgp Co Acquisition Trust, 55 Beattie Place Suite 110, Greenville, South Carolina v. Willard Carpenter, 914 Leesburg Ave., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $1,483.88.

Portfolio Recovery Association, 120 Corporate Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia v. Cesar Aveja, 625 Harrison St., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $2,010.94.

Second Round Sub Llc, 4645 Executive Drive, Columbus v. Tiffaney Diles, 1105 Dayton Ave. N.W., cause of action: complaint, claims amount of $921.41.