Celebrating second-annual Flag Day event

Flags Over Fayette held its second-annual Flags Over Fayette Flag Day celebration on Sunday. It began at the Fayette County Courthouse.

Steven Armstrong is the president of Flags Over Fayette and led a speech giving information on the day to the 75 volunteers who gathered.

The volunteers broke off into seven teams with a team leader for each, and various ages helped to distribute the 2,000 flags.

Prior to the volunteers splitting into teams to distribute flags throughout the main streets of the city, each volunteer placed a flag in the yard along the courthouse, with each flag dedicated to a specific loved one.