OSU Extension office to reopen on limited basis

The staff members at OSU Extension, Fayette County have been working from home during the COVID-19 stay at home order. Starting June 16, it is reopening the office on a limited basis.

This is not a return to business as usual. Based on OSU requirements and local guidelines, the following plan is in place for the next few weeks.

– To better serve clientele, volunteers, and families, OSU Extension, Fayette County staff will be available by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 740-335-1150. Face coverings are required for OSU staff and clientele.

– There will be a drop box outside the OSU Extension, Fayette County office’s side door for forms and other items that need to be turned into the office. On the days staff will be in office, a small table will be placed outside below the drop box for any specimens for the ANR or Master Gardeners.

– If you need to pick up forms or publications, please call ahead (740-335-1150) since the door will remain locked.

– Pressure Canner Gauge checks can be arranged by calling 740-335-1150. These checks have to be by appointment only as areas will have to be cleaned before and after each check. Pressure Canner Gauges should be checked every year to ensure they are accurate. Please call 740-335-1150 for an appointment.