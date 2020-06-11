WCH opens playground equipment locally

The City of Washington Court House opened its playground equipment at its parks this week for the first time since COVID-19 shut down many public places. At Eyman Park, employees of the city finished reopening by lowering the swings and removing the signs at the entrance.

