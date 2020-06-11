Strawberries available at Farmers Market

A market customer reminded me last Saturday that the Strawberry (Full) Moon occurred the first week of June. The Strawberry Moon is the last full moon of spring and corresponds with the harvest of June bearing strawberries here in Ohio. In just a few weeks, the summer equinox will be upon us and it will officially be summer!

Louise Riotte, the author of “Sleeping with a Sunflower” and several planting companion books, writes that “Up until June 21st, the airy, barren, dry, and masculine sign of Gemini rules. This is the best time for pulling weeds, destroying noxious growth, and turning sod.” Other tasks for this time of year including hilling potatoes (before they bloom), and making the effort to recognize the importance of the many insects that pollinate our food crops! Well, there is a never ending opportunity for weed pulling in my garden and flower beds, so I’d best get at it. Of course, the weeds have partially gotten out of control because the need to get all the vegetables in the ground has been so urgent. We’ve only had about a month since we started planting those frost sensitive crops and less than a month since heavy rains turned our gardens to mud.

Last year when I transplanted my squash seedlings into the garden, I didn’t take the time to take the steps that might have helped fight off the dreaded squash borers. While mistakes are not at all unusual in gardening, this year I avoided making the SAME mistake, and took extra precautions with my squash, both surrounding the base of each stem (above and below the soil line) with a collar of aluminum foil, and providing floating row cover over the squash plants. Some wait to plant their squash after June 20, because the cycle of hatching/laying borers comes earlier in the season. There is plenty of opportunity for trial and error, and note taking, and experimentation, and keeping an open mind to new methods.

It is way too early for squash (at least local) at the market, but there is more and more produce each week, as well as the familiar and the favorites.

The Fayette County Farmers Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $20 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Local honey, assorted fruit pies, Iced sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, cinnamon rolls, cinni mini’s, Buns fruit bars. Also assorted varieties of potted daylilies available for purchase. The Jam Man will have assortment of jams and jellies including new batches of strawberry and triple berry.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134): Artisan bread, muffins, blueberry crisp.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Face masks for adults and children, crocheted baby blankets, hats and wash cloths, flannel burp cloths and teething toys, crochet pot scrubbers and dish cloths, coasters and wax melts (over 60 scents available).

Enchanting Acres (Amber Harris): fresh garlic, garlic scapes, radishes, green onions, rhubarb, bird houses.

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Shrubs and trees for spring planting (Red Osier Dogwood, Staghorn Sumac, Indian Current). Vegetable and flowering plants: tomato, basil, flowering, herbal and decorative perennials (bee balm/monarda, echinacea – purple and yellow, lemon balm citronella, garlic chives, chives, oregano, horseradish, marguerite kelways, amsonia, hyssop, clary sage, “stormy seas” coral bells,). Homemade sourdough crackers. Strawberry mini pies, and pecan mini-pies.

KAZ Creations (Michele Zurakowski—614-563-0541 ): habanero jelly (to mix with cream cheese for cracker spread), masks (superhero, Ohio State, Star Wars and multiple Disney princess’s) and caramel dip.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.

June strawberries are available at the Fayette County Farmers Market in downtown Washington C.H.