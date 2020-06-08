Fayette County installs 2nd drug disposal container

Fayette County Prevention Coalition, in collaboration with Cardinal Health and Fayette County Memorial Hospital, recently announced the placement of a second permanent drug disposal box located in the main lobby of Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Until now, Fayette County had one permanent drug disposal box located at the sheriff’s office. The community consistently used it to dispose of unused, expired medications including prescription opioids. In 2019, 240 pounds of pharmaceutical drugs were placed in the box and sent for destruction. As of May 2020, the box has collected a total of 236 pounds.

“We are pleased to know that these drugs are being dispensed of responsibly, and we commend the patrons for taking this step toward creating a healthier community,” said Gwen Hesson, youth and community engagement coordinator for the Fayette County Prevention Coalition.

Safe storage and disposal of prescription medication is an ongoing initiative for the coalition. In addition to the permanent drug disposal boxes, the coalition provides education, free medication disposal bags for in homes and promotes the DEA’s National Drug Take Back events which happen on the last Saturday in April and October on an annual basis.

For more information on safe storage and disposal, contact Nina Rains at Community Action Commission of Fayette County by calling 740-335-7282 ext. 131 or by emailing nrains@cacfayettecounty.org.

Those who have old prescription drugs that need disposed of, please visit the new drug disposal box location at FCMH, 1430 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. Hours for the hospital lobby are weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or visit the disposal box at the sheriff’s office, 113 E. Market St. in Washington C.H., available 24 hours a day.

Faith in Recovery/Fayette County Prevention Coalition will create a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier and drug free Fayette County.

