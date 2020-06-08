Protests continue at courthouse

On Saturday afternoon a group of residents gathered at the Fayette County Courthouse to protest police brutality in the United States and stand with African-Americans across the country marching for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Protesters talked with community members driving past and cheered at any who honked in support of their protest.

On Saturday afternoon a group of residents gathered at the Fayette County Courthouse to protest police brutality in the United States and stand with African-Americans across the country marching for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Protesters talked with community members driving past and cheered at any who honked in support of their protest. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_IMG_20200606_120509532.jpg On Saturday afternoon a group of residents gathered at the Fayette County Courthouse to protest police brutality in the United States and stand with African-Americans across the country marching for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Protesters talked with community members driving past and cheered at any who honked in support of their protest. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo