Protests continue at courthouse

On Saturday afternoon a group of residents gathered at the Fayette County Courthouse to protest police brutality in the United States and stand with African-Americans across the country marching for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Protesters talked with community members driving past and cheered at any who honked in support of their protest.
