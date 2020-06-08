Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

JUNE 6

GAS CHECK: 1:08 p.m., 319 Delaware St. – Received call from occupant reporting an odor of gas inside the house and requested the FD to check for safety. FD did not detect any gas leaks at the time of the check. FD advised the occupant to call back if there is any other problem or concern.

FUEL DUMPED: 2:09 p.m., 165 US Route 22, Valero One Stop 22 – Received call from patron reporting to have accidentally pumped fuel on the ground. FD found two separate areas ranging between 50 and 64 square feet involving suspended fuel at the time of arrival. FD was informed that water had been applied in an attempt to dilute and wash away the spill. FD applied four bags of oil absorbency to control and contain the leak.

GAS LEAK: 2:25 p.m., 812 Church St. – Received call from occupant reporting an odor of gas inside the house and requested the FD to check for safety. FD investigation did find a gas leak around/near the regulator of the hot water heater. FD shut off the gas to the hot water heater and advised the occupant to contact the landlord to have repairs made before turning it back on. FD also provided the occupant with a smoke detector.

JUNE 3

ARCING POWER LINES: 6:47 p.m., 806 Yeoman St. – Received call from resident reporting arcing power lines. FD found the electrical service to the house had pulled away causing the arcing. FD requested a crew from DP&L be dispatched. FD advised the resident to shut off the main breaker in the panel box and also advised the neighbor of the situation.