Hike for Hospice moves online

The annual Hike for Hospice to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County has been moved to an online event due to COVID-19.

The Virtual Hike for Hospice event now runs through July 26 at 7 p.m. This year, walkers can participate three ways: purchasing a memory walk sign, tracking their miles, or donating to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Proceeds from the event will benefit patient and family services for the not-for-profit, community-based Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

“This is a wonderful event for families and friends to celebrate, honor or memorialize a loved one,” said Tammy Bobbitt, interim executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “In many ways, our loved ones are always with us through the things they did in their lives, and they continue to live on in our memories.”

Sponsors of the Virtual Hike for Hospice include UBS, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Court House Manor, Parrett Insurance, Fayette Home Healthcare, and Fayette Style Shop.

Registration

Walker registration is now open. The cost to participate as a walker is $10 for adults and $10 for youth.

Since this is an ongoing online event, walkers can keep track of their miles from now until July 26 for recognition of participation. Walkers can email their final mileage to STraux@OhiosHospice.org by Sunday, July 26 to qualify for an award. An award will be given to the individual who logged the most steps.

To register online or purchase a memory walk sign, visit www.hospiceoffayettecounty.org/Hike20.

Memory Walk Signs

Memory walk signs are available for purchase for $6 each. When filling out the form available online, provide a loved one’s information, and their name will be displayed on a sign in front of Grace Community Church on Sunday, July 26 from 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Grace Community Church is located at 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House.

Participation in Hike for Hospice is not required for purchase of a memory sign.

Donations

Donations made to Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County enables the non-profit to:

-Provide superior care and superior services to anyone in the community facing end-of-life illnesses, regardless of ability to pay.

-Provide individualized grief support at no cost to anyone in the community.

-Provide resources to bring complementary services such as massage and aroma therapies.

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness.

Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio’s Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, Ohio’s Hospice Loving Care, Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

