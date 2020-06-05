Jeff fireworks to be held Sept. 5

The traditional July 4 fireworks display in the Village of Jeffersonville has been postponed, but will now be held Saturday, Sept. 5.

“The Jeffersonville Lions Club recently held a meeting and after much deliberation, we decided it was best for all parties concerned to postpone the fireworks until September 5th,” said Lions Club board member Jim Downing. “With the village park closed because of the virus, and with most fireworks displays being cancelled on July 4th weekend, we were concerned about the parking and crowd size. So we decided to go with Labor Day weekend.”

A fish fry will also be held on Sept. 5 at the Jeffersonville park. The fish fry is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. and the fireworks should get underway around 9:45 or 10 p.m.

“We really wanted to go with July 4th, but we felt Labor Day weekend would be better given the situation,” said Downing. “We don’t know yet if the park will be reopened at that time. If it isn’t, then the spectators will have to park or stand where-ever they can find a place.

“Hopefully the Labor Day fireworks will be a big celebration and it will be a great thing for the community.”

Recently, Fire In The Sky Chairman Dan Fowler announced the postponement of the annual fireworks display in Washington Court House.

“We would like to thank all of our supporters and look forward to providing Fire In The Sky again in the near future,” Fowler wrote in a press release.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

